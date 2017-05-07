LOOKING BACK - May 4, 2017 edition

Private Herbert Addison

This sad story must be replicated in families all over Rugby, remembering lost loved ones 100 years after they were killed in World War One.

The memorial at Arras

For Margaret Pettifer’s family, May 13 marks the centenary of the death of her great uncle (her grandmother’s brother) Herbert Addison at the age of 21. He died carrying out his duties as a stretcher-bearer, serving with ‘A’ Company, 2nd Battalion of the Royal Warwickshire Regiment. Private Addison’s body was never recovered and while he doesn’t have a grave, he is commemorated on the war memorial at Arras in France (pictured) which Margaret and her husband have visited. One of five siblings, the son of William and Lois Addison of King’s Newnham, Herbert went to Church Lawford School and the bells of the village church will be rung for him next weekend. His is the first name on the Church Lawford war memorial.