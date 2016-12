Clifton First School 1993

I’ve delved back 23 years into our archives this week, for a picture from Clifton First School in May 1993.

The headline was ‘Pupils try bishop’s robes for size’ and it featured a visit by Bishop of Coventry, Simon Barrington-Ward.

He was shown around the school and talked to the pupils about his work and the cathedral.

I’m sure the children pictured must remember that day.