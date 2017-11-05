LOOKING BACK - November 2, 2017 edition

Granada picture house - Guys competition

These are two more of Kevin Folwell’s pictures which I’ve been keeping for this edition.

Thanks to Kevin Folwell for these early 1960s pictures taken at the Granada with the Guys they had made for the competitions. Kevin is the young lad wearing glasses in both pictures. Others he remembers from those Saturday morning cinema days are Barry Morgan and Chris and Mick Meads.

They’re taken at the old Granada picture house at the bottom of North Street, probably in 1961-62. He remembers going to the Saturday morning chidren’s matinee each week and around November 5 each year they held a competition to make a Guy. After they had been judged, Kevin and his brother Graham would always take theirs around the streets collecting ‘a penny for the Guy’.

The winning creation would be kept by the organisers to take pride of place on the top of the Whitehall Rec bonfire.

One year when they were very disappointed to have theirs chosen as it meant they couldn’t use it to make any money!