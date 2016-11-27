LOOKING BACK - November 24 edition

Rugby Charities Shop volunteers

I have Sylvia Langley to thank again for this week’s selection, which are all from her years running the Rugby Charities Shop in the 1970s and 1980s.

People may remember the shop at its various town centre locations, which included Little Church Street and later Castle Street, in part of the building which is now a Wetherspoons pub.

When the last shop closed, Betts Hall in Clifton Road became the Trust’s new home and in a newspaper cutting Sylvia has kept, it praises 25 years of fundraising, ending in 1999, having raised an incredible £180,000.

All the pictures show shop volunteers.

This picture with the nursing staff and Sylvia Langley (on the right) shows presentation of a painting to St Luke’s Hospital, that would have been bought with charity funds.

And the ladies in our other picture were standing outside the very first Rugby Charities Shop in Little Church Street.