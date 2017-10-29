LOOKING BACK - October 26, 2017 edition

New Bilton Reserves 1951

Earlier this month (October 5 edition) we published a couple of Ray Groocock’s pictures of New Bilton Albion. Here’s one more of the 1951 Reserve side, with a few different faces. They were (back from left) Eric Plant, Colin Barnes, Bob Nichols, ‘Onny’ Clewlow, Gordon Groocock, Bruce Tranter, Dave Clarke and manager Joe Tucker. (Front) Frankie Price, Dennis Tranter, Bert Bates, Ray Ridell, Reg Bates and Ray Groocock.

A footballer from those days has corrected one of those previously named to Pete Lutkin, and says having started playing at Croop Hill, New Bilton Albion moved to the Thornfield ground in Hillmorton Road until the end of the 1963-64 season, sharing it from 1956-57 with Valley Sports. Joe Tucker was also club secretary and a club representative on the Rugby & District Football League Committee.