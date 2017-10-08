LOOKING BACK - October 5, 2017 edition

Bilton Albion Football Club

Thank you to Ray Groocock for these pictures of Bilton Albion FC. The 1951-52 team are above with their season’s silverware. They’d started playing at Croop Hill, New Bilton and were based at the Holly Bush pub, where this picture was taken, but then moved to Whinfield Rec which had the luxury of changing rooms. Ray (second from right on the front row) joined when he came out of the army and enjoyed many years on the left wing.

Bilton Albion in the 1949-50 season

The team were: (Back from left) Trainer Eric Plant, Billy Graham, Dave Clarke, Les Carey, Pete Lupkin, Bill Anderson and Ken Prestige. (Front) Manager Joe Tucker, Ugene Braken, Alf Wilson, Frank Price, Reg Bates, Ray Groocock and Johnny Wilson.

The second picture was a slightly earlier Bilton Albion team in the 1949-50 season. They were (back from left) Stan Humphries, Stan Dickenson, James ?, Walter Slatcher, Bruce Tranter, Ray’s brother Gordon Groocock, Bob Nichols, ? O’Leary, Alec Marshall and Alan Barnes. (Front) Cliff Rosser, Dave Clarke, Frankie Price and Ray Groocock.