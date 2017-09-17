LOOKING BACK - September 14, 2017 edition

1990s Newbold RFC 4ths and Ladies

With the start of the rugby season I’ve been rooting through our files and found to couple of mid-1990s pictures from Newbold you might like.

Newbold Ladies 1994

It’s not often I find them with all the names attached - and in colour for a change - so do hope they’ve not been in before!

The top one is of Newbold’s 4th XV with (back from left) Malcolm Bale, Scott Walker, Adam Turley, Ken O’Reilly, Stan Parnell, Gary Cefai, Brian Humphries and Paul Fereday.

(Front row , from left) Michael O’Hare, Keith Dandridge, Duncan Lockley, Adrian Johnston, Ray Rees (capt), Stuart Beech and Peter Diack. Hope it brings back good memories!

This one of Newbold Ladies was taken on March 21, 1994 and again, luckily, the photographer has written all the names on the back. They are (back row from left) Sean McPhillips (coach), Angie Tomlinson, Fiona Marriott, Carrie Dalton, Lorraine McPhillips, Sam Sherriffs, Lucy Robinson, Lucia Marsella, Janine Surridge, Fiona Law, Kirsty Dewhurst and Barry Tucker (coach).

In the front were (from left) Jo Clewlow, Hannah Marriott, Lisa Harrison, Claire Penna, Sally Lomas (capt), Lucile Neal, Caroline Strike and Paula Hibberd.