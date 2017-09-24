LOOKING BACK - September 21, 2017 edition

Barby Primary School starters and Bilton High rugby players

Remember your first day at school? With lots of children donning their uniforms for the first time since the beginning of September as the new term starts, I’ve picked a class of starters from 1997 for this week’s Memory Lane.

Bilton High School rugby players in 1989

These happy youngsters were new recruits at Barby Primary School exactly 20 years ago.

Luckily they’re all named in our archive, which might help to bring back memories of all those very early friendships. They are: Nicole Chadwick, Thomas Bichener, Sophie Windatt, David Busfield, Jonathan Camp, David Owen, Naomi White, Jack Jelley, James Durban, Thomas Crowe, Patrick Kerr, James van der Kuil, William Galt, Francesca Stone, Katherine Shaw, Emily-Rose Foster, James Davey, Naomi Walker, Steven Childs, Zoe Neale, Charlotte White and Charlotte Cook.

Our second picture this week was taken just over 28 years ago, in February 1989.

Unfortunately the only details with it in our archive, say that it was Bilton High School’s rugby players. They were pictured before their tour to Paris, which I’m guessing might have been planned for half term.

The two teachers with the boys are Peter Kenworthy and Phil Murley.