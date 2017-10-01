LOOKING BACK - September 28, 2017 edition

Steam trains at Rugby station

It’s been a while since I’ve printed any of Bill Stewardson’s postcard collection but after readers seemed to enjoy the railway pictures we featured last month (August 24 edition) here’s a couple more.

Again they are both of Rugby’s railway station but are a lot older this time. The top one dates back to around 1904 and is captioned ‘Rugby Junction, London & North Western Railway’. I hope it prints clearly enough for you to read the signs, such as the Phoenix Fire Office, Telegraph Office and Refreshment Rooms.

The second picture is the Manchester Express at Rugby Platform and the crest is the Royal Mail Route. I’m afraid it doesn’t have a date.