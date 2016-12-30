Three joins the Rugby foodie scene

Three is a magic number for the owners of the latest café, bistro, bar and cakery on the Rugby scene.

Three is, appropriately enough, at 3 Clifton Road, part of what used to be Martanne. It offers breakfast, a daily changing lunch menu, beverages and home-made cakes.

Owner and chef Vick Sharma, said: “Three will appeal to a range of different audiences who appreciate a friendly, warm and relaxed environment with good quality food and some of the best cakes in the world.”

It has been helped onits way with a Retail Start-up Grant and Rugby First Managing Director Aftab Gaffar, said: “Vick and his team have completely refurbished the old unit and refitted it with bespoke furniture - it looks fantastic.”

He joined the Three team and Cllr Heather Timms in celebrating the opening of the new venture.