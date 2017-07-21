1,000 years of worship celebrated at refurbished Monks Kirby church

A refurbished church in Monks Kirby is celebrating 1,000 years of worship in style with an anniversary concert.

The concert marked the official opening of its new toilet, kitchen and multi-purpose room.

Rugby Mayor Belinda Garcia also launched the heritage tile wall project last weekend.

Bell-ringers started the celebrations with a three hour 20 minute-long peal known as the Monks Kirby Surprise Major.

Music lovers were then treated to a celebration of music and memories, with performances from two local choirs, The Villagers’ Choir and the Revel School choir, along with guest organist, Tim Campain.

Five members shared their memories of St Edith’s and the concert ended with in a flourish with a proms-like finish.

The church opened its doors again last Sunday and welcomed more than 180 people to attend its open afternoon and tea party.

Visitors got to climb the church tower and take part in bell-ringing demonstrations.

Children were encouraged to explore the church using the newly commissioned heritage trail, and take part in heritage craft activities.

Organisers say the highlight of the afternoon was the launch of the St Edith’s Heritage Tile Wall project delivered by local ceramic artist Lesley Ann French.

Patricia Barnett, a member of the Parocchial Church Council, said: “These new facilities are going to make a real difference to those who use it, as well as the wider community across the Revel villages.

“We are extremely grateful to those who gave us grants, as we would not have been able to go ahead without its support.”

Patricia added: “We are thrilled to have received financial support for the Heritage Tile Wall Project, thanks to National Lottery players, especially to coincide with such a special anniversary year.The funding gives us an opportunity to engage people of all ages with the diverse heritage that St Edith’s has on offer. Certainly everyone had lots of fun making their heritage tiles at our recent open afternoon, and people were really excited about their contribution to a permanent Heritage Tile Wall that will mark a 1000 years of Christian worship in Monks Kirby.”