£29,000 donation will help Rugby community

Benn Partnership Centre in Rugby has been awarded a further grant to help their new community project.

Rugby Group Benevolent Fund presented the centre with £29,000 for ‘Beyond Brexit’.

It will focus on requirements needed in the future employment market, particularly more self-reliance, better IT knowledge and a host of work based skills that will appeal to employers.

Ian Southcott, of Cemex, said: “The Rugby Group Benevolent Fund and CEMEX have enjoyed a long relationship with BPC and the fund has supported the Beyond Recession Project for the last six years.

“The work the centre does is amazing and the fund was delighted to support this new project with a grant of almost £90,000 over three years.”

The services that Beyond Brexit will focus on will be along a four fold pathway: pathway one: services that support local communities to weather the effects of Brexit in whatever form it takes and to provide services, tools and opportunities to capitalise on their strengths and to manage their weaknesses; pathway two: to support people who are 50 years and over, who have been in the economic inactive zone; pathway three: to build capacity of vulnerable workers to deal with modern day slavery by connecting them to appropriate professional support on the one hand, while on the other hand, enabling them to integrate into the society and live a life of self-respect whilst continuing to contribute to the economy; pathway four: supporting people of all ages who have been economically inactive due to a long term illness.

Contact the centre on (01788) 553033.