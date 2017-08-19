£31m Rugby parcel hub will create 100 jobs

Hermes has opened the UK’s largest automated parcel hub in Rugby, costing £31 million and creating 100 jobs.

Six-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Chris Hoy addressed an audience during the opening ceremony yesterday (August 17) before clients were transported to Rugby for a tour of the hub.

Those touring the hub were able to see innovations such as autonomous vehicles that could be used in the future and Starship delivery robots.

Located at the Rugby Gateway, the hub measures the equivalent of 33 football pitches and will be able to process more than one million parcels a day.

Carole Woodhead, CEO of Hermes, said: “We are extremely proud to officially open our Midlands Super Hub in Rugby, the largest parcel hub of its kind in the UK.

“The facility significantly strengthens our network and infrastructure, vastly enhances our throughput capability, and guarantees that we are in the best possible position to support the UK’s retail industry for many years to come.”