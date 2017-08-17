A-levels: Ashlawn School ‘incredibly proud’ of results

Have your say

Ashlawn School is delighted after almost half its students achieved A*-B passes in their A-levels.

Notable successes include Amy Campbell who achieved four A* grades and is going on to study Maths at Oxford.

Lauryn and Megan Peters between them achieved 6 grade As.

Lauryn will be studying Medicine at Birmingham and Megan Psychology at Nottingham.

Akshay Patel gained one A* and three As and will study Economics at LSE.

Ella Rogers gained 3 grade As and will be studying Architecture at Nottingham.

Jayne Delves, Director of Sixth Form, said: “In a time of national uncertainty the students have shone which is a reflection of the dedication of both students and staff.

“We are incredibly proud of all our students and know they will succeed in the future.”