A-levels: Ashlawn School ‘incredibly proud’ of results

Ashlawn School is delighted after almost half its students achieved A*-B passes in their A-levels.
Notable successes include Amy Campbell who achieved four A* grades and is going on to study Maths at Oxford.
Lauryn and Megan Peters between them achieved 6 grade As.
Lauryn will be studying Medicine at Birmingham and Megan Psychology at Nottingham.
Akshay Patel gained one A* and three As and will study Economics at LSE.
Ella Rogers gained 3 grade As and will be studying Architecture at Nottingham.
Jayne Delves, Director of Sixth Form, said: “In a time of national uncertainty the students have shone which is a reflection of the dedication of both students and staff.
“We are incredibly proud of all our students and know they will succeed in the future.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Rugby Advertiser means you're ok with our terms and conditions.