A-levels: Bilton School in Rugby celebrates 98% pass rate

Students and staff at Bilton School are delighted with a 98% A-level pass rate.

Despite reformed curriculums in most subject areas 98% of grades were A*-E, 35% A*B, and 12% A*/A.

Headteacher, Mel Mason, said: “I am really pleased for the students who have worked so hard in a year of so much change to qualifications.

“These results are testament to the hard work and dedication of great students, staff and parents. Congratulations to everyone involved.”

Some individual success stories include:

Ruth-Anne Burkill: A* Dist* B

Paris Senior: Dist* Dist* Dist*

Holly Boneham: A Dist* B

Megan Brown: Dist* B Dist*

Megan Fordham: A Dist* B

Lauren Morgan: A Dist* B B

Eva Basnett: A* A C C