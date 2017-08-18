A-levels: Lawrence Sheriff School improves on ‘remarkably high’ grades of previous years

Have your say

Students and staff at Lawrence Sheriff School are celebrating an ‘outstanding’ set of A-level results - despite government changes to the qualification.

Students at the school have improved upon the ‘remarkably high’ grades of previous years, with 70% of entries gaining A*-B grades and a 99% overall pass rate.

One student gained a place at Cambridge and six pupils are progressing on to medical or veterinary courses.

As in previous years, approximately 98% of students are expected to move on to higher education, with the rest proceeding to some form of apprenticeship.

Headteacher Peter Kent said: “I am delighted that our results are even higher than last year’s very strong performance.

“I would like to congratulate students and staff on working so hard to make these excellent results possible.”