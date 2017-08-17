A-levels: Lutterworth College celebrates its best ever results

It was a morning to celebrate for students and staff at Lutterworth College as the school received the best A-level results in its history.

This is the third consecutive year students at Lutterworth College have surpassed college records, with huge increases this year across the board.

Overall, an A level pass rate of 99% was achieved, with:

27% of grades being A*-A (a 10% increase on 2016 results; and a 6% increase on the college's best ever results)

58% of grades being A*-B (a 14% increase on 2016 results; and an 8% increase on the college's best ever results)

86% of grades being A*-C (a 14% increase on 2016 results; and a 12% increase on the College's best ever results)

Deputy head, Nick Summers said: "These results show the rapid improvement that our sixth form has made over the last two years and the fact that they surpass previous national attainment levels at A-level is clear evidence that we are a sixth form that can rival any in the county if not the country for our excellent student outcomes at A-level."

Sara Raywood, head of sixth form, said: "We are thrilled with the outstanding success of our A-levels results. Students have worked extremely hard this year and I am proud of every single one of them.

"We are pleased to see an increasing number of our students achieving places at Oxbridge and Russell Group universities. These results demonstrate that our sixth form is providing a high-quality education for students in Lutterworth and our surrounding communities."

The college has a large Sixth Form, one of the largest in the county, with more than 500 students studying a wide range of A-level qualifications.

Headteacher, Ben Solly, said: "Our record breaking results are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and expertise of our brilliant teachers and support staff. Not only have we achieved the highest attainment figures ever recorded at Lutterworth, our students have also made more progress this year than ever before.

"Our students have impressed me immensely with their tenacity, ambitio, and desire to succeed. I would like to congratulate them on their superb achievements and wish them the very best of luck in their future endeavours."