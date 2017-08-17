A-levels: Rugby High School achieves 100% pass rate

Have your say

Students at Rugby High School are celebrating a 100% pass rate at A-level

Seven students have obtained the results they need to take up their Oxbridge places (four at Cambridge and three at Oxford).

Two students will read Law and two will read English, one will read Engineering, one Classics and one Linguistics.

Three students will be taking places at medical school (one at Sheffield, one at Imperial College, London and one at Nottingham).

The school’s top performing students were Nikita Dheer, Head Girl, Lottie Barot and Deputy Head girl Jasmine

Green.

Nikita obtained A* in all 4 of her A levels and will take up a place at New College Oxford to read Engineering.

Lottie, who was awarded 3 A*s, is taking a gap year before going to university in 2018.

Jasmine, who obtained 3A*s, will be going to Birmingham University to study Dentistry.

Headteacher Charlotte Marten said: “We are delighted that students’ hard work has been recognised.

“The changes to A-levels nationally have created a very challenging two years for students and for teachers. “However, as these outcomes show, they have met those challenges successfully.

“It is really pleasing to see students getting what they need to be able to progress onto their chosen university course, apprenticeship or employment.

“Rugby High School students are successful in so many different fields: not just academically.

“It is really important that students have a good work life balance and time to devote to a wide range of interests and activities.

“These help to nurture their creativity and give them important life skills.

Next year we look forward to opening our Sixth Form to boys as well as girls and to the exciting opportunities that will create.”