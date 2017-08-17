A-levels: Rugby School celebrates 'impressive' exam results

Rugby School students have secured 'impressive' A Level examination results.

More than one in five of all exams taken resulted in an A* or the Pre-U equivalent, while 58 per cent of all exams received an A* or an A.

The school said its results were 'particularly pleasing' in light of the reforms to A-levels, which means that in the vast majority of subjects the overall grade is entirely dependent on exams sat at the end of the sixth form.

Results were strong across departments with mathematics and physics leading the way. In mathematics 41 per cent of students secured the Pre-U equivalent of an A*. In addition, a remarkable five students achieved a D1 (a grade above an A*) in the highly demanding further mathematics exam. In physics 46% per cent of students achieved a D1 or D2.

Students in Rugby’s two day houses, Town and Southfield, led the school’s results, with more than a quarter of their exams resulting in A*s and more than two-thirds of their exams scoring an A* or A.

Town house boys Aiden McGuirk, Charlie Mourant and Tom Beal achieved particularly impressive results, all scoring at least three A*s.

86 out of 182 students scored 360 UCAS points or more, the equivalent of at least three As, meaning the vast majority of leavers are heading for their chosen universities.

Head master, Peter Green, said: “These are very good results which are testament to the way students and staff have adapted to the new challenges of a reformed exam.

“Their achievements will serve as passports to their next stage, but more importantly, the skills and attributes they have acquired at Rugby mean they are well equipped to thrive at university and beyond.”