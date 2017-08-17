A-levels: Warwickshire College Rugby achieves 98% pass rate

WCG students at Royal Leamington Spa College and Rugby College have picked up another outstanding set of A-level results, with a pass rate of 98%.

Across both colleges, 16 A-level courses had a 100% pass rate including those known as the ‘facilitating subjects’ such as Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Maths and History.

Neil Coker, Group Vice Principal for Further Education at WCG said, “We are very proud of our A-level students and their achievements. Students who chose to study A-levels at WCG are looking to complete their studies in an environment that is different from a school sixth form and it is hugely pleasing to see them achieve so well.”