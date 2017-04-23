A truly wild day out at Brandon Marsh

A truly wild day out is in store for all ages at Brandon Marsh with a variety of outdoor activities organised by the Warwickshire Wildlife Trust on Saturday (April 29).

Activities on offer at Wildfest include outdoor cooking over a fire, willow weaving, minibeast hunting and pond dipping.

Brandon Marsh. Photo by Steven Cheshire/Warwickshire Wildlife Trust NNL-170420-163452001

In the bushcraft and willow weaving sessions participants will craft their own unique creation to take home.

There will be face painting, hands-on crafts, stalls and free guided walks to discover the nature on the reserve.

Visitors can try their luck on the tombola, play hook a duck with a twist – they are all painted as different native ducks – or find out more about wildlife gardening and medieval plant remedies.

Visitors can also experience wildlife watching in one of our hides on the reserves with Focus Optics from Coventry.

Have a go at outdoor cooking at Wildfest. Photo: Vicky Page/Warwickshire Wildlife Trust NNL-170420-163516001

There is no entrance fee for the event but normal admission price to Brandon Marsh applies: £2.50 adults / £1 children / £1.50 concessions and members are free.

The whole event is in aid of raising funds for Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, the leading local charity working for wildlife and local communities across Warwickshire, Coventry and Solihull.

The event aims to engage members of the public with wildlife and the great outdoors while promoting the charity and raising funds for the work it does.

For more information visit warwickshirewildlifetrust.org.uk/wildfest.

Families will love pond dipping at Wildfest. Photo: Lee Griffiths/Warwickshire Wildlife Trust NNL-170420-163409001