A wheelie good time in store at Rugby Bikefest

The popular but not for the faint-hearted Extreme Wheelie machine is set to return for Rugby Bikefest.

Rugby town centre will echo to the sound of motorbikes and music as the annual biker festival roars into town on Sunday, May 22.

The simulator gives riders an unrivalled virtual reality experience of doing a wheelie at high speed, which mayor Sally Bragg tried last year.

Organisers Rugby First’s managing director, Aftab Gaffar, said: “Last year’s event was a real success and the town centre was extremely busy and we are hoping for a repeat of this.

“Even if you are not a bike enthusiast the event promises a great day out for all the family and businesses can look forward to a significant boost in trade.”

British street bike champion and six times winner of the Bulldog Bash Dave Baughan will also be wowing the crowds.

One of the highlights of the day is the ‘ride-in’, where hundreds of bikers roar into the town centre creating a fantastic spectacle and a deafening noise.

For more information please visit rugbytowncentre.co.uk/bikefest.