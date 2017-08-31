A5 near Rugby closed after serious crash

A section of the A5 near Rugby is closed because of a serious crash.

Between 5am and 6am this morning a crash happened on the A5 between Rugby Road near Clifton Upon Dunsmore and the A428 near Crick.

The incident involved a car, lorry and a motorbike.

According to Highways England Traffic news Northamptonshire Police are undertaking a full collision investigation at scene.

A diversion is in place while the road is closed.

Northbound traffic should use the route marked with a black diamond symbol on road signs.

This will take traffic via the A428 southbound.

At the M1 junction 18 take the northbound M1 and then continue to junction 19 and veer left on to the M6 northbound.

At junction 1 exit the M6 on to the A426 northbound. Continue on this road to meet the A5.

Any southbound traffic should use the route marked with a black triangle symbol on road signs. This follows the above route in reverse.

Motorists are being advised to allow additional time for their journeys.