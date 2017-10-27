Acclaimed London live music event to come to Rugby for first time

A live music night will hold its first event outside London in Rugby next month, bringing top live musicians to perform in the town.

There’s a live music invasion of top London talent on Saturday November 11 at Lawrence Sheriff School in Rugby when the acclaimed Before The Goldrush (BTGR) night presents its first show outside the capital.

Having recently celebrated its fifth anniversary as a platform for emerging musicians, this special BTGR concert will be headlined by Forty Elephant Gang – a rousing and innovative guitar, bass, banjo and mandolin-wielding four-piece with songs of heartbreak, misdeeds and revelry.

The band will be supported by two solo artists, including the acclaimed Tom Hyatt – a headliner in his own right, who has attracted comparisons to the likes of Jackson Browne, John Martyn and Nick Drake, but while his shows recall past greats, he is firmly placed on the cutting edge.

The line-up is completed by Amy Gillespie, a highly promising singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, who has just released a self-produced EP, entitled Seventh Wave.

Co-promoter Christopher French from Rugby commented: “For those who remember the excellent Rugby Roots shows at Lawrence Sheriff School and The Merchants, this concert will be along similar folk/America lines.

“It’s great to bring these excellent acts to town”.

Tickets are £10 (plus booking fee)and are available from Rugby Library’s Visitor Centre, or online via www.beforethegoldrush.co.uk

Seating will be unreserved, and there will be a bar.

Doors at Lawrence Sheriff School, in Clifton Road, open at 7.30pm. Call 07855 463934 for more information.