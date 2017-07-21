Action-packed summer fun at Rugby charity Circles Network

Have your say

A national charity based in Rugby charity, has put its summer programme into full swing.

Circles Network, a UK charity, has an action-packed series of activities for children and young people for every week of the summer holidays.

Including everything from treasure hunts and outdoor games days to day trips to local activity centres, the schedule also includes numerous activities involving ponies, with a show jumping day to owning a pony day.

Circles Network CEO, Mandy Neville said: “We know how difficult it is for parents and carers to fill the summer holiday with fun and interesting activities.

“At Circles Network, no imagination has been spared for the activity days we have created, every day meticulously and artistically planned.

“Last year, the children, staff and volunteers all thoroughly enjoyed themselves, and I have no doubt that this year will be even better than the last.”

For a full list of activities visitwww.circlesnetwork.org.uk or go to Facebook @circlesnetwork - activities cost £30 for the whole day from 10am-4pm.