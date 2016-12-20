Alex to spend Christmas in American hospital

A fundraising campaign to help a seriously ill nine-year-old boy has now raised enough money to send him to America for ground-breaking surgery.

Alex Goodwin, the son of a Rugby-based officer, was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, in June this year.

Alex’s family were recently informed that the cancer had spread, significantly reducing his prognosis and chances of survival. Due to this, the family began fundraising to send Alex abroad to receive the best possible treatment and advice that was not available in the UK.

On Friday, December 9, Chief Constable Martin Jelley presented Alex with a cheque for £20,000.

The cheque represented money raised by Warwickshire Police and West Mercia Police to help support Alex in his fight against cancer.

Thanks to the fundraising efforts of police forces all over the country and members of the public, enough money has been raised to send Alex to America to receive treatment.

He will be spending Christmas in hospital where he will receive the best possible treatment leading up to the traumatic experience of a huge operation sometime in the New Year.

The Chief Constable and Assistant Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman were among the many officers and staff who came to Rugby to meet with Alex to present the cheque and wish him well before his trip to the US.

In a letter to colleagues and supporters of Alex, his dad Jeff Goodwin said: “We want to thank everyone for their amazing hard work, generosity and overwhelming support for Alexander.

“None of this would have been possible had it not been for the generosity and support of each and everyone one of you. Not only has the financial support been unbelievable but the acts of kindness offered by people all over the UK and the world as been overwhelming. We can’t thank you all enough.”