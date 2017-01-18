Ambulance prevent M6 crash after spotting driver in trouble

Ambulance staff helped to stop a serious crash from happening on the M6 after spotting a driver having a medical episode.

A West Midland Ambulance service crew spotted a car continually crashing into roadside barriers near junction two on the M6 at 1.19pm this afternoon.

After spotting the car the crew managed to set up a rolling road block.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Having initially managed to slow the vehicle down to a stop, the crew approached the driver, a man in his 50s, and it immediately became apparent that he was suffering a medical episode that as a result meant he was not aware of what was happening.

“Whilst the crew were talking to the man, he began driving again, once again colliding with barriers on the near and off side of the carriageway.

“In order to prevent a collision with other vehicles on the motorway, which would have had the potential to cause multiple serious injuries, the crew used their ambulance to set up a rolling road block, successfully managing to bring the traffic behind them to a stop.

“They followed the car for a further two miles before it finally came to rest after a significant collision with the barrier. The crew, then again approached the car.

“They treated the man for his condition whilst still inside the car, stabilising and immobilising him before moving him on to the back of the ambulance.

“He was also treated for chest, abdominal and shoulder pain before being taken on alert to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

“The crew deserve great praise for their quick thinking and brave actions as they have helped to avoid a situation which could have resulted in a lot more patients, potentially with significant injuries.”