Ancient ceremony at Knightlow Hill

Dozens of people will make their way to Knightlow Hill before sunrise for the annual Wroth Silver ceremony.

Dedicated ceremony-goers will make pilgrimage in the dark for what is believed to be one of Britain’s longest running ceremonies, being recorded as ‘ongoing’ in 1086. The event takes place at the stone, near Ryton, every Martinmas Eve and involves wroth money being collected from the parishes of the Hundred of Knightlow by the Agent to the Duke of Buccleuch.

This year’s Wroth Silver is on Saturday, November 11, 6.45am.

Tickets for the breakfast may be obtained directly from the Queens Head at Bretford.