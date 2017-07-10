Animal magic at Onley fun day this weekend

A family fun day is taking place at Onley Grounds Farm Shop and Equestrian Centre on Sunday.

There’s a packed programme of attractions including Northamptonshire Fire Brigade’s large animal rescue unit who will show how they deal with situations and accidents involving large animals.

Working closely with Onley Equine Vets, the specialised unit is planning to recreate a horse and rider accident scenario using their horse mannequin to demonstrate their specialist knowledge and rescue equipment.

The farm is opening its gates at 11am with a bouncy castle, pony rides, animal corner, a guest appearance by the Toft Alpacas.

Organisers say there’s something for everyone and they hope for sunshine on the day.

Event organiser and farm shop owner Lizzy Baker said: “Following the success of last year’s family fun day we wanted to give visitors something different and we very much look forward welcoming Northamptonshire Fire Brigade’s large animal rescue.

“I’m sure their demonstration will be an eye-opener to many people and I’m grateful that the unit is taking the time to be part of our day.”

There’s an assault course and visitors can try their hand at polo or polocrosse on foot or even enter their dog in the day’s fun dog show organised by Weedon Vets.

This year, the event is supporting the charity Guide dogs for the Blind who will also be making an appearance.

For the adults there’s a cider, beer and Pimms Shack, as well as a barbecue and free tastings from Onley Grounds Farm shop and Butchery.

The event finishes at 4pm and costs just £5 per car.

For further details see https://www.facebook.com/onleyfarmshop/https://www.facebook.com/Onleygroundsec/

Onley Grounds Farm is in Willoughby, Rugby CV23 8AJ.