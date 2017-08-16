Appeal after theft from Hillmorton garage

Have your say

Warwickshire Police are seeking information after items were stolen from a Hillmorton garage.

Some time between 8am on August 12 and 7.15pm on August 14, unknown offender(s) entered a detached garage at the bottom of a rear garden at a home in School Street, Hillmorton, by forcing open the up-and-over door.

Once inside the garage, the offender(s) stole a set of golf clubs, a golf trolley, drills and other items.

Anyone with information should call 101 and refer to incident 386 of 14/8/17.