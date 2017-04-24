Appeal for information after attempted break-in at primary school in Hillmorton

Police are appealing for information after an attempted burglary at a primary school in Hillmorton.

The incident happened last Wednesday (April 19) at around 8.40pm.

Around that time offender(s) attempted to break into The English Martyrs RC School in High Street.

While attempting to break-in they activated the intruder alarm and quickly made off over a roof when they were disturbed by security staff.

They failed to get inside the building and nothing was stolen.

Police are appealing for anyone who might have information about this incident to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting incident number 417 of April 19.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.