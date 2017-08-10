Appeal for information after scarecrows stolen from Brinklow

Organisers of Brinklow Scarecrow Festival are appealing for information after three hand-painted scarecrows put up to advertise the event were stolen in the last two weeks.

The scarecrows were placed around the village of Brinklow and are around four feet tall.

Jeanette Lomas the founder of the festival, who helped make the scarecrows, said: “It took three of us hours to make these.

“We had one of these taken when we first put them up a month ago which was found dumped a couple of miles away, but this time despite lots of searching we haven’t found any.”

Tim Carpenter-Balmer, chair of the organising committee, said: “It is upsetting that these signs have been stolen for the second time.

“There has been a huge amount of work organising the Festival, building on last year’s success and these scarecrows were a key part of our advertising.

“It will be a big shame if that work is wasted because people do not know that it is on.”

The festival will take place over the August bank holiday weekend, beginning August 26.

Anyone with any information, or anyone wanting to find out more about the festival, should visit brinklowfest.co.uk/