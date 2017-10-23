Appeal for witnesses after ‘altercation’ in Rugby

Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses to an ‘altercation’ in Rugby which resulted in man needing hospital treatment.

The incident happened at around 8.30pm on Saturday September 30 in Craven Road.

Police said an altercation occurred between two men, a taxi driver and a male passenger.

The passenger required hospital treatment as a result of falling to the floor after the altercation.

The taxi driver was arrested but has now been released under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information in relation to it should contact Warwickshire Police on 101, referencing incident number 357 of September 30.