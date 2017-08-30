Appeal for witnesses after assault and robbery at service station between Rugby and Lutterworth

Police are appealing for witnesses after assault and robbery at a service station between Rugby and Lutterworth.

The appeal has come after a petrol station worker was violently assaulted in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).

A man described as white, with an Eastern European accent, targeted the Gibbetts Cross Service Station on the A5 near Rugby at around 4.30am.

The man, seen to be wearing a dark flat cap, olive green jacket, grey tracksuit and white trainers, put a member of staff in a headlock rendering him unconscious and subsequently threw him to the ground, before stealing cigarettes, alcohol and a car belonging to the member of staff, which was a silver Vauxhall Astra.

Detective Inspector Paul Thompson, from Warwickshire Police said: “The garage worker was violently assaulted as he went about his business, leaving him with a head injury for which he is currently receiving hospital treatment.

“We are appealing for anyone who saw the assault or saw someone travelling southbound on the A5 in a silver Vauxhall Astra in the early hours of this morning.

“We know that the vehicle was involved in a single vehicle collision a short time later, close to junction 16 of the M1, with the occupant leaving the scene.

“It is possible the suspect may have been seen exiting a HGV lorry parked in a lay-by near to Gibbets Cross Service Station prior to the robbery and so we are appealing for lorry drivers who may have given a lift to anyone matching the description of the suspect, or seen them getting out of a lorry, to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting reference 49 of 30 August 2017.