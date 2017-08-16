Appeal for witnesses after non-stop collision between Shilton and Wolvey

Police are appealing for witnesses to a non-stop collision that happened between Shilton and Wolvey today (Wednesday).

Officers are investigating after a lorry which has been described as a blue and white quarry-type truck, was in collision with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, who is a 30-year-old man, was jogging along the B4065 Leicester Road at around 10.30am today, when he sustained injuries to his arm and the driver failed to stop and headed off in the direction of Wolvey.

Enquiries are currently ongoing but officers are keen to identify the driver.

They would also like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident or who saw the lorry and the manner in which it was being driven before the collision.

Anyone with information should call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 148 of 16 August