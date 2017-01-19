Appeal for witnesses after pedestrian injured in a collision in Rugby

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian has been left in critical condition after an accident in Rugby.

Yesterday (Wednesday) at around 3.45pm there was a collision on Dunchurch Road.

A pedestrian, who is in his 60’s, sustained serious injuries after being involved in a collision with a 7.5 ton goods vehicle.

The man was taken to Walsgrave Hospital, where his condition is described as critical.

Police are keen to speak to any witnesses to the collision, who may have not have spoken to officers yt.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 101 or the Operations Patrol Unit at Rugby on 01926 415000 quoting incident number 228 of 18 January.