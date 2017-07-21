Appeal to find missing man with connections to Rugby

Have your say

An appeal has been launched to help find a missing man with connections to Rugby.

Alan Millican, 33, was reported missing on Monday July 17. He is white with brown hair and of slim build.

As well as Rugby, Alan has connections to Nuneaton and Coventry.

Warwickshire Police are now appealing for the public’s help in finding him.

Anyone with any information about Alan’s whereabouts should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 229 of July 17.