Appeal to renovate disabled Rugby boy’s home

Friends of a Rugby family with a disabled 11-year-old son are appealing to the community to help renovate their home to make it more suitable.

Tommy Lloyd has muscular dystrophy and friends of his mother Hayley are asking for donations of money and things like a bathroom unit, kitchen and boiler.

So far, individuals and businesses have been very generous with a new television, a team of builders and food to feed them already organised, as well as more than £3,200 donated online.

Hayley, 42, from Bilton, told the Advertiser she was overwhelmed by the community’s generosity, saying she feels like she does not deserve it.

“It’s pretty overwhelming that people want to support me and Tommy and make the house look beautiful as it’s a demolition site at the minute,” she said.

“To have all these people wanted to make our home look lovely means the world to us.”

Muscular dystrophy is a degenerating condition with no treatments or a cure. Tommy’s muscles will deteriorate over time meaning he will be in a wheelchair full-time.

The home is being adapted at the moment thanks to a disability facility grant, providing a lift, a wet room and other modifications for his wheelchair.

But when Hayley’s friend Jules Griffiths visited, she decided the whole house needed a makeover.

Single mum Hayley had to give up her job to look after Tommy so Jules believed the community would get behind her to give them the home they deserve.

After contacting many businesses for donations, with varying degrees of success, Jules put out an appeal on Facebook today for materials and the response has been incredible with nearly 200 shares.

“It’s all been a bit bonkers this morning,” Jules said to the Advertiser.

She added: “It’s all about getting them a nice place to live. The community has come together to help Hayley and it’s just wonderful.”

In particular, they need: Carpets for the entire house (wheelchair friendly), paint and wall paper for four rooms, a bathroom suite, a combi boiler, a kitchen including cooker and fridge freezer, blinds for all rooms, kitchen flooring (non slip lino) and tiles.

Hayley has raised nearly £11,000 for Muscular Dystrophy UK, who have helped Tommy, and Jules felt she deserved to have something back, even if she would never ask for it.

To get in touch with Jules, comment on the Facebook post at https://www.facebook.com/julia.kenny.5/posts/10212689730343171.

To donate money online, visit www.gofundme.com/hayley-and-tommys-house-adaption.