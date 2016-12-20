Appeal to track down man who was assaulted in Rugby

Police are trying to track down the victim of an assault which took place in Rugby at the weekend.

The incident took place at around 1am on Saturday December 17.

At that time a man witnessed an altercation between two other men in a taxi rank on North Street.

The man attempted to intervene and was then punched by one of the individuals.

He sustained injuries to his face and jaw.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident and they would also like to speak to the victim of the altercation to assist them with their enquiries.

If anyone has any information call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident reference 23N7/46051E/16.

Alternatively, information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their website.