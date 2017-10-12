Argos set to open new Rugby store in November

Argos will open a digital store in Rugby on November 1.

The opening of the branch, at the Sainsbury’s on Dunchurch Road, coincides with the closing of the branch of Argos in the Clocktowers Shopping Centre on October 31.

A spokesperson for Argos said the new store will bring extra choice and convenience to customers - offering thousands of popular products for immediate pickup.

The move comes after Sainsbury’s acquired Home Retail Group, which owns Argos.

Michelle Miller, store manager at Sainsbury’s Argos Rugby said: “We are really proud to be introducing shoppers to our new-look store within Sainsbury’s and give them access to the things they want quickly and easily.

"Shoppers increasingly browse and buy online via PCs, tablets and other mobile devices, while still wanting the immediacy of a local store to pick up their purchases.”

Dominic Zeall, store manager at Sainsbury’s Rugby said: “Sainsbury’s has been part of this community for a number of years now.

“We are really thrilled that Argos has joined us.”