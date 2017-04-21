‘Arson’ at troubled old Imperial Hotel in Rugby

Firefighters condemned those who they believe started a fire in derelict cottages behind the old Imperial Hotel in Rugby yesterday (Thursday, April 20).

Two fire engines from Rugby and Southam were called to Oxford Street at around 2.50pm as two cottages were well alight.

Another fire crew from Rugby, returning from Leamington, was requested as the fire was so serious.

Crews used hose reels, breathing apparatus and main jets to extinguish the fire.

Southam Fire Station said these premises have been targeted by arsonists a number of times, with the most recent fire in December.

“These premises are secured with metal fencing and padlocks, so whoever did this was intent on starting the fire,” the crew wrote on Facebook.

Derelict cottages were believed to have been set on fire by arsonists. Photo: Southam Fire Station NNL-170421-103234001

“Arson is very dangerous for all involved including our crews.”