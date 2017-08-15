Artist wants you to bring a magnifying glass to his Rugby exhibition

A Leamington artist and author who previously worked for EMI creating portraits for artists such as Meatloaf and Adam Ant will hold a free exhibition in Rugby Art Gallery and Museum starting Saturday August 26.

The exhibition, which Guy Chapman said is focussed on fine detail and aims to capture people’s imagination, is called Imaginaria.

He said: “[The title] reflects the highly detailed work I produce and is designed to capture one’s imagination, encouraging the question why something is in a certain place, or why does it look like that, or who’s behind the door.

“In addition to fine detail I employ the concept of ‘hidden in plain view’. Thus there are many hidden items within each picture to be discovered.

“Amongst hidden items common to all my current work is a small owl and, in work designed for a younger audience, a single yellow ladybird to name a few!

“All this combined makes for artwork which draws you in and I often bring a magnifying glass along through which people can see closer detail - kids love this.”

He said he has drawn since he was very young, and as a child he was inspired by the worlds created by Tolkien and C.S Lewis.

Mr Chapman was working for EMI in the nineties when a redundancy prompted him to work in non-art related jobs until 2006 when he was once again made redundant.

With the support of his fiancée he decided to once again pursue a career in art and has produced a variety of work and held exhibitions in local galleries since.

He has also finished illustrating his first book, written by Berni Albrighton and called The Old Man of Tiritiri Matangi, which will be launched in October - he has two more books planned.

The exhibition will take place at on Floor One at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum from Saturday August 26 to Thursday September 7.

Opening hours Monday to Saturday are 10am to 5pm and 10am to 4am on Sundays and bank holidays.

Mr Chapman said: “I look forward to meeting you and hearing your ideas and comments - bring a magnifying glass.”