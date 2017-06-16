Artists team up for Rugby’s Festival of Culture

Two respected artists will be teaming up for Rugby’s Festival of Culture.

Carol Wheeler and Liz Wells will exhibit their paintings at the Royal Bank of Scotland as part of the art trail around the town.

Carol.

“We are very grateful to the Royal Bank of Scotland and the arts development officer at Rugby Art Gallery & Museum for organising this,” said Carol.

The festival runs for three weeks this year, from June 24 - July 16.

Taking inspiration from the coast and nature, Liz Wells loves to create vibrant art full of movement and texture.

Liz said: “I’m sure that our work will spark interest in both customers and staff.”