Ashlawn’s artistic endeavours on show

Ashlawn School is throwing open its doors this week for the community to see the work of Year 13 students on the new-look art and photography A-level course.

Head of art and photography Nici Seadon said: “The work this year is truly expressive and technically very high quality; I am so excited that everybody has a chance to see some amazing work created by such talented students.”

The exhibition is open in the Expressive Arts block from 6.30-8.30pm on Thursday June 22.

Pictured are students looking at the work of James Hudson, one of the students whose work will be on display at the exhibition.

The new-look or reformed AS and A-levels have been taught in schools in England from September 2015. This year’s A-level results are the first under this system.