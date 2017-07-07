Police are appealing for witnesses after an attempted robbery reported in Rugby this week.

The incident happened on Wednesday July 5 between 3.30 and 4pm.

The victim, a man in his 20s, had been talking on the phone whilst walking along the grass path between South Street and Abbey Street, when he has been approached by an unknown man from behind.

He tried to steal the victim’s phone and having been unsuccessful fled the scene.

The victim noticed a wound to his leg following the attempted robbery. He received treatment at hospital and released was later that day.

The offender is described as a white male, around 5ft 10in tall and of slim build, around 40 years of age, with short fair hair, wearing blue jeans and a light coloured top.

Detective Constable Adam James of Warwickshire Police said: “We are urging anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident and witnessed anyone acting suspiciously to contact the police as soon as possible.

“Fortunately the victim was not seriously injured but has been understandably shaken by the ordeal.”

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 294 of July 5. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.