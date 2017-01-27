Aunt found guilty of killing her baby niece by shaking her

An aunt has been found guilty of killing her baby niece by shaking her.

Baby Phoebe Guo died in March 2015 after becoming ill while she was being looked after by her aunt, Chuanfang Zheng.

At the time the baby’s parents - Ling Ling Wang and Hon Glu Guo - had been working at the family business, The Great Wall takeaway on Linden Drive, Lutterworth.

The prosecution said the aunt, Chuanfang Zheng, 31, “lost control” while she was babysitting at a nearby flat, and fatally shook Phoebe.

Zheng, who was also looking after her own three children, says the baby became ill while she was feeding and maintains she did not shake her.

The jury returned their guilty manslaughter verdict at about midday today (Friday).

An NSPCC spokesman said: “This was an horrific attack on a defenceless child by someone trusted to look after her.

“There is no excuse for a carer to inflict such appalling injuries no matter what pressure they might be experiencing. Just a moment’s loss of control can result in a tragedy like this.

“Even worse, Zheng tried to lie her way out of trouble and even blamed the child’s mother, who had desperately tried to save her.

“We would urge any parent or carer who is feeling stressed or is concerned about a child to call our helpline – 0808 800 5000 – without hesitation, as it could save a life.”