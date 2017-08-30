Avon Valley School celebrates ‘strong’ GCSE results

Avon Valley School is celebrating a ‘strong’ set of GCSE results.

65% of students achieved a standard pass of grade 4 in maths - with a similar number securing a pass in English.

Alison Davies, headteacher, said: “This has been a challenging year for staff and students as they have focused on the demands of the new, more rigorous GCSE specifications in maths and English.

“I am delighted with the progress that the year group has made and with the outcomes that have been gained in all subject areas.

“It is a real demonstration of how staff, students and parents working together can achieve great things.

“I would like to offer my congratulations to the class of 2017 and wish them all the very best as they move on to the next stage of their lives. They have done themselves and Avon Valley proud!”

Among the highest achieving students are:

Amy Collins: Maths 9, English Lang and Lit 7, 3 x A*, 4 x A

Abigail Hodson: Maths 9, English Lang and Lit 6, 3 x A*, 3 x A

Cait Bridgman: Maths 7, English Lang and Lit 8, 2 x A*, 4 x A

Adam Taylor: Maths 7, English Lit 9, English Lang 6, 1 x A*, 5 x A

Zac Thomas: Maths 8, English Lang 9, English Lit 6, 5 x A, 2 x B