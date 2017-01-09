Awards for Lawrence Sheriff students

Lawrence Sheriff School held their annual awards afternoon in Rugby School Chapel.

Anthony Thomas, the school’s chair of Governors, spoke about the importance of being open to fresh ideas and showing a willingness to consider the other person’s point of view.

Dr Peter Kent, headmaster at the school, said: “The afternoon provided a very special opportunity to congratulate students. All of us who attended were deeply impressed by all that our students had achieved.”

A number of awards recognised the continuing academic excellence of pupils at the school, which continues to be ranked towards the top of national performance tables. They also recognised sporting achievement and the wider contribution of students to both the school and local community.