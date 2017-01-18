Awards handed out at Rugby’s Hill Street centre

An awards ceremony has been held by Rugby Borough Council’s On Track team at Hill Street Youth Club.

The annual event celebrates the achievements of young people who regularly attend the club there.

Emily Harden won the Young Person of the Year Award, while Beniah Terrill was named Personality of the Year. Boxer Oscar Burton won the Sporting Achievement Award, Richard Dzerkalis took the Charity and Community Contribution Award, while Jamie Rouse was presented with the On Track Commitment Award. And KT Cross was voted the Young Person’s Young Person of the Year by her fellow club members.

The council’s On Track team works at youth clubs and schools across the borough, offering mentoring, alternative education programmes and a wide range of sporting activities, including football, boxing and basketball.

Pictured are Jamie Rouse, youth club volunteer Marlyna Milu, KT Cross, Emma Harden, volunteer Matthew Moore and Richard Dzerkalis at the awards ceremony.