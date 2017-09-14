Bake off is Macmillan Coffee Morning highlight at Bilton salon

Fundraisers will be raising a mug to help Macmillan Cancer Support this month.

A number of events are planned in Rugby as part of the World’s Biggest Coffee morning, which takes place on September 29.

Jackie Wardle, who runs Professionals in Hair & Beauty, Overslade Lane, Bilton, is opening the doors to the salon all day for coffee and cake.

She said: “Every year we hold a coffee morning for Macmillan with the mayor attending last year to judge our bake off competition. It was so successful we decided to do it again.”

Two members of Coventry Blaze Ice Hockey Team will judge this year.

“We have asked for anybody wishing to enter the competition to bring cakes in before 11am for judging,” added Jackie.

“They will then be sold for the highest donation.”

Other coffee mornings are taking place at Harborough Magna, September 28. 10.30am, The Old School, Main Street; Sharon and Paula’s coffee morning, The Orchard Centre, Lower Hillmorton Road, Rugby, September 28, 10am; M&S Rugby, September 29. 10.30am.